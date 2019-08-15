Buhari Inaugurates Air Force Hospital In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Air Force Reference hospital in Daura, Katsina State.

The President during the commissioning on Thursday assured of his support and commitment in ensuring that the hospital becomes fully functional and accessible to all Nigerians.

He believed that the commissioning of this hospital is another critical milestone recorded by the nation’s armed forces.

According to the President, the medical facilities deployed to the hospital are enough to cater not only Daura people but also those coming from the neighboring Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and even overseas for medical attention.

He said that the Federal Government had in the last four years invested huge resources in the health sector and increased budgetary allocation to the sector from 259 billion naira in 2015 to over 340 billion naira in 2018.

“Accordingly, significant stride has been made to life expectancy and reduced some of the killer diseases associated with child and maternal mortality claiming 70 death per 100,000 and 90 persons by the year 2007 as explained in the United Nations sustainable development goals.

“Despite this, more efforts are needed to fill in the wide range of diseases and remain persistent in the emerging health issues in our society.

“To achieve this, we must now reveal effort to focus on providing more efficient funding on the health sector”.

The President called on more funding in the health sector to improve sanitation and hygiene, increase access to medical care in rural areas in order to save the lives of millions of Nigerians.