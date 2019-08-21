LIVE UPDATES: Buhari Swears In Ministers
Welcome to our live coverage of the inauguration of the 43 ministers-designate.
The inauguration is holding at the Council Chamber, State House at the nation’s capital, Abuja. The Senate had earlier screened and cleared the 43 nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 30, 2019.
The ministers are yet to be assigned portfolios. It is expected that the presidency will announce their portfolios after the swearing-in.
10:23 am The Ministers-Designates arrived for their inauguration.
10: 55 am Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, SGF Boss Mustapha and others arrived the venue.
11:00 Recitation of the national anthem
11:04 Introductory remarks by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
11:20 Citation and swearing-in of the Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.
11:25 The first batch of ministers-designate take the oath of allegiances. The Minsters are grouped into batches and sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The first batch includes:
Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogah
Adamawa – Mohammed Musa Bello
Akwa Ibom – Godswill Akpabio
Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige
Anambra – Sharon Ikeazu
11:31 The second batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. The second batch includes:
Bauchi – Adamu Adamu
Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu
Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia
Benue – George Akume
Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri.
11:44: The third batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba
Delta – Festus Keyamo
Ebonyi – Ogbonnaya Onu.
Edo – Osagie Ehanire
Edo – Clement Agba
11:58 The fourth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Ekiti – Adeniyi Adebayo
Enugu – Geoffrey Onyeama
Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Pantami
Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba
Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu
12:10 The fifth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed
Kaduna – Muhammad Mahmood
Kano State – Sabo Nanono
Kano Sate – Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi
Katsina – Hadi Sirika
12:22: The sixth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Kebbi – Abubakar Malami
Kogi – Ramatu Tijjani
Kwara – Lai Mohammad
Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki
Lagos – Adeleke Mamora
The seventh batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Lagos – Babatunde Fashola
Nasarawa – Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Niger – Zubair Dada
Ogun – Olamilekan Adegbite
Ondo –Tayo Alasoadura
12: 48 The eight batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Osun – Rauf Aregbesola
Oyo – Sunday Dare
Plateau – Paulen Talen
Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi
Sokoto – Maigarai Dingyadi
12: 48 The ninth and final batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:
Taraba- Saleh Mamman
Yobe- Abubakar Aliyu
Zamfara- Sadiya Umar Farouk
1:08 A moment of silence was observed for late State House official, Tijani Yusuf. Prayers were also made in the Islamic way. Yusuf, before his demise, was the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House.
1: 12 Designates take group photographs.
1: 12 Buhari delivers his speech, assigns portfolios for Ministers.
Thanks for following our live updates
