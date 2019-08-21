LIVE UPDATES: Buhari Swears In Ministers

Welcome to our live coverage of the inauguration of the 43 ministers-designate.

The inauguration is holding at the Council Chamber, State House at the nation’s capital, Abuja. The Senate had earlier screened and cleared the 43 nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 30, 2019.

The ministers are yet to be assigned portfolios. It is expected that the presidency will announce their portfolios after the swearing-in.

10:23 am The Ministers-Designates arrived for their inauguration.

10: 55 am Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, SGF Boss Mustapha and others arrived the venue.

11:00 Recitation of the national anthem

11:04 Introductory remarks by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

11:20 Citation and swearing-in of the Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

11:25 The first batch of ministers-designate take the oath of allegiances. The Minsters are grouped into batches and sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The first batch includes:

Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogah

Adamawa – Mohammed Musa Bello

Akwa Ibom – Godswill Akpabio

Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige

Anambra – Sharon Ikeazu

11:31 The second batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. The second batch includes:

Bauchi – Adamu Adamu

Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu

Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia

Benue – George Akume

Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

11:44: The third batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba

Delta – Festus Keyamo

Ebonyi – Ogbonnaya Onu.

Edo – Osagie Ehanire

Edo – Clement Agba

11:58 The fourth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Ekiti – Adeniyi Adebayo

Enugu – Geoffrey Onyeama

Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Pantami

Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba

Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu

12:10 The fifth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed

Kaduna – Muhammad Mahmood

Kano State – Sabo Nanono

Kano Sate – Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi

Katsina – Hadi Sirika

12:22: The sixth batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Kebbi – Abubakar Malami

Kogi – Ramatu Tijjani

Kwara – Lai Mohammad

Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki

Lagos – Adeleke Mamora

The seventh batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Lagos – Babatunde Fashola

Nasarawa – Mohammed H. Abdullahi

Niger – Zubair Dada

Ogun – Olamilekan Adegbite

Ondo –Tayo Alasoadura

12: 48 The eight batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Osun – Rauf Aregbesola

Oyo – Sunday Dare

Plateau – Paulen Talen

Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi

Sokoto – Maigarai Dingyadi

12: 48 The ninth and final batch of minister-designates take oath of allegiance. They include:

Taraba- Saleh Mamman

Yobe- Abubakar Aliyu

Zamfara- Sadiya Umar Farouk

1:08 A moment of silence was observed for late State House official, Tijani Yusuf. Prayers were also made in the Islamic way. Yusuf, before his demise, was the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House.

1: 12 Designates take group photographs.

1: 12 Buhari delivers his speech, assigns portfolios for Ministers.

Thanks for following our live updates