Trump Slams Danish PM’s ‘Nasty’ Rejection Of Greenland Deal

Channels Television  
Updated August 21, 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2019. Trump is traveling to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit.
Anna-Rose GASSOT / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump snapped back Wednesday at Denmark’s premier in a row over his desire to buy Greenland, saying her blunt refusal to consider any negotiation was “nasty.”

Speaking after he scrapped plans to visit Copenhagen next month, Trump told reporters he had taken offence at Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s description of any such deal as “absurd.”

“It was not a nice way of doing it. She could have just said no, we’d rather not do it,” Trump said. “She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America.”

