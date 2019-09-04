Xenophobic Attacks: MTN Closes Outlets Across Nigeria

South African telecoms operator MTN has announced the closure of all its stores and service centres in Nigeria until further notice.

The company said in a statement that the decision to close its services is in reaction to recent attacks on its facilities in three states.

The telecoms provider says the safety and security of its customers, staff and partners is its primary concern.

MTN also condemned the attack on Nigerians and other foreigners in south Africa, promising that they remain committed to ensuring peaceful and harmonious relationship among communities in Africa.