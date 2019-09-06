PHOTOS: Robert Mugabe Through The Years

Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, died on Friday at the age of 95.
The country’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announce the death of Mugabe who led the Southern African nation with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017.
“Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten,” Mnangagwa said in a tweet while paying tribute to his successor.
Mugabe’s death caught the attention of many leaders across Africa and the world in general, including
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Below are some photos of the late Zimbabwean leaders compiled by
Channels Television’s Akinola Ajibola.
The pictures capture some of the interesting moments Mugabe had in his lifetime from October 1976 to November 2017.
In this file photo taken on October 29, 1976, Patriotic Front leader Robert Mugabe (R) gives a press conference in Geneva. AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 1, 1984, Former President Robert Mugabe clenches his fist during a meeting in Harare stadium. ALEXANDER JOE / AFP In this file photo taken on May 18, 1995, then US President Bill Clinton (L) points to items of interest on the White House grounds to Former President Robert Mugabe during the latter’s visit. JOSHUA ROBERTS / AFP In this file photo taken on January 25, 1998, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (R) welcomes Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe at Entebbe International airport Kampala. ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO / AFP In this picture taken on March 24, 1998, Former President Robert Mugabe and then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl pose at the Chancellery in Bonn, western Germany. Michael Jung / dpa / AFP In this picture taken on March 24, 1998, Former President Robert Mugabe and then German President Roman Herzog (R) review an honour guard at the presidential residence Villa Hammerschmidt in Bonn, western Germany. Michael Jung / dpa / AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 5, 1999, late South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his Zimbabwean and Namibian counterparts Former President Robert Mugabe (L) and Sam Nujoma (R) shake hands after a joint press conference in Pretoria. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 8, 2000, Former President Robert Mugabe clenches his fist as Zanu PF party praises him at a rally in the village of Mupandawana, some 230 km South of the capital Harare. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on September 2, 2002, Former President Robert Mugabe listens to speeches during a session of the World Summit on Sustainable Development (WSSD) at Sandton convention center in Johannesburg. Anna ZIEMINSKI / AFP In this file photo taken on September 26, 2003, Robert Mugabe, then President of Zimbabwe, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly 58th Session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Timothy A. CLARY / AFP In this file photo taken on September 12, 2005, Cuban President Fidel Castro (R) shakes hands with Robert Mugabe at the State Council in Havana. Adalberto ROQUE / AFP In this file photo taken on October 17, 2005, Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) hugs Former President Robert Mugabe (R) after Mugabe’s speech during a hunger conference to mark the 60th anniversary of the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation at Rome’s FAO headquarters. GIULIO NAPOLITANO / AFP In this file photo taken on September 15, 2006, Former President Robert Mugabe, then President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus and Venezuela’s then President Hugo Chavez joke, before the shooting of the family picture of the XIV Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Havana. Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP In this file photo taken on June 30, 2008, Former President Robert Mugabe is hastily sworn in for a sixth term in office in Harare after being declared the winner of a one-man election. ALEXANDER JOE / AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 28, 2015, Former President Robert Mugabe (2L), his wife Grace Mugabe (C) and his daughter Bona (R) cut a birthday cake during the celebration of Mugabe’s 91st birthday in Victoria Falls. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP In this file photo taken on March 28, 2008, Former President Robert Mugabe and leader of Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF kicks a ball during a campaign rally in Harare. ALEXANDER JOE / AFP In this file photo taken on July 28, 2013, Former President Robert Mugabe (C) greets his supporters alongside his wife Grace after his address at a rally in Harare. ALEXANDER JOE / AFP In this file photo taken on August 22, 2013, Former President Robert Mugabe (R), accompanied by wife Grace, raises his fist as he greets the crowd at his inauguration ceremony in Harare at the National 60,000-seat sports stadium. ALEXANDER JOE / AFP In this file photo taken on December 01, 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-L) watches traditional dancers performing and holds hands with Former President Robert Mugabe (C-R) as he arrives for a visit in Harare. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP In this file photo taken on April 18, 2017, Former President Robert Mugabe kisses his wife and former first lady Grace Mugabe during Zimbabwe’s 37th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP In this file photo taken on November 08, 2017, Former President Robert Mugabe (L) addresses party members and supporters gathered at his party headquarters to show support to Grace Mugabe (R) becoming the party’s next Vice President after the dismissal of Emerson Mnangagwa November 8 2017. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP In this file photo taken on November 17, 2017, Former President Robert Mugabe delivers a speech during a graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Open University in Harare, where he presides as the Chancellor. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP