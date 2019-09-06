PHOTOS: Robert Mugabe Through The Years

Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, died on Friday at the age of 95.

The country’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announce the death of Mugabe who led the Southern African nation with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017.

“Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten,” Mnangagwa said in a tweet while paying tribute to his successor.

Mugabe’s death caught the attention of many leaders across Africa and the world in general, including Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Below are some photos of the late Zimbabwean leaders compiled by Channels Television’s Akinola Ajibola.

The pictures capture some of the interesting moments Mugabe had in his lifetime from October 1976 to November 2017.