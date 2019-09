Rafael Nadal claimed the opening set of Sunday’s US Open final against Daniil Medvedev 7-5 in the Spaniard’s pursuit of a 19th Grand Slam singles title.

The 33-year-old Nadal is seeking a fourth US Open crown — after wins in 2010, 2013 and 2017 — while Russian fifth seed Medvedev is appearing in his first major final.

