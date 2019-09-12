FG Vows To Keep Borders Shut Till Neighbouring Countries Comply

Nigeria borders will remain closed until neighbouring countries respect Nigeria’s policy on food ban and other contraband importation.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali, during a visit to Maigatari border in Jigawa State.

Maigatari border town connects Nigeria and Niger republic.

Ali while addressing custom personnel and community leaders at the border town lamented that criminals are coming in through Nigeria’s porous borders to perpetrate crimes freely.

“Most of the criminals are not citizens of Nigeria. They come in at will and go out at will because our borders are so porous. They come and create havoc and they disappear.

“This is why the President directed that we should go on and embark on this drill to ensure that we put into place a proper procedure for in and outflow of people.

“We must also get our neighbours to agree with us on the protocols of transit routes,” Ali said.

According to him, Nigeria has enough food and is willing to go to all extent to ensure its borders are no longer porous.

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the Federal Government’s directive was important to ensure that people do not enter into Nigeria or leave Nigeria through illegal means.

“A border is a place where there are immigration and customs.

If you want to enter into Nigeria, there is a border. The rule is that you pass through the border. If you are going pass through the border, carry your documents with you,” he said.

The Comptroller Customs also explained in an interview with journalists that the border closure has yielded positive results and will remain closed till neigbouring countries cooperate with the Nigerian government.

Nigeria has shut its borders with neighbouring countries including, Benin Republic and Niger for about a month.

Seme border, which borders Lagos with Benin Republic and through which a large volume of imported materials, legal and illegal, arrive Nigeria.

Then border closure according to President Buhari is curb smuggling and importation of food items that have been banned.