FG To Increase VAT From 5 to 7.2 Percent

The Federal Government has said that consultations will begin at all levels on the review of the Value Added Tax, (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent, just as it is ready to begin deductions to recover bailout funds given to states.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday who spoke with State House correspondents after the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will begin consultations and consultations will be at various levels in the country. So it includes consultations with the states, with the local governments, with the parliament as well as with the Nigerian public. For the VAT increase to take effect, there has to be an amendment to the VAT Act,” she said.

Mrs Ahmed who spoke on the bailout funds issued to states by the Central Bank of Nigeria said it wasn’t a grant but that it was meant to be refunded.

“It was not a grant to states by the Federal Government. The Central Bank has a responsibility to ensure that loans given act are paid.