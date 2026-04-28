Makinde Hosts Peter Obi, South-East Leaders In 2027 Consultations

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has held a closed-door meeting with a 2027 presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Party (ADC), Peter Obi.

Accompanying Obi to the meeting which took place at the Governor’s Office, were several former and serving political figures in the South-East.

They include former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu; former Governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo; former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Achike Udenwa; Senator Ben Obi; Dr Oseloka Obaze; and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, Obi said the delegation visited Governor Makinde to consult him on a proposed coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, as well as broader efforts aimed at building a better Nigeria.

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He said: “We have come to respectfully consult my dear brother, His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, on the coalition for the 2027 election and the overall well-being of Nigeria, because it is about Nigeria; it’s about how to build a better Nigeria.

“It’s about how we can build a better Nigeria, a Nigeria where we would all be proud to say, ‘this is our country.’ A Nigeria where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody.”

When asked what Nigerians should expect ahead of 2027, the Anambra State governor added: “They should expect a better Nigeria, a more united, secure, and progressive Nigeria, where we are going to move the country from a consumption economy to a production economy and get our people employed.”