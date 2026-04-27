2027 Elections: APC Releases Revised Timetable, Sets Dates For Primaries, Nomination Fees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key dates for screening, primaries, appeals, and other internal party processes.

The party also published designated bank accounts for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The notice, issued on Monday, was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and separately confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the party, the timetable was prepared in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections.

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The APC stated that the sale of forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while submission of completed forms closes on May 4, 2026. Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 6 to May 9, 2026, covering State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential aspirants in phases.

Screening appeals for State House of Assembly and House of Representatives aspirants will hold from May 12 to May 13, 2026.

Primary elections will begin on May 15, 2026, starting with the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, governorship, and presidential primaries, and ending on May 23, 2026.

The party also released the cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, with House of Assembly aspirants to pay ₦1,000,000 and ₦5,000,000 respectively, House of Representatives ₦1,000,000 and ₦9,000,000, Senate ₦3,000,000 and ₦17,000,000, governorship ₦10,000,000 and ₦40,000,000, and presidential aspirants ₦30,000,000 and ₦70,000,000.

ABUJA, FCT APRIL 27, 2026 PRESS STATEMENT APC RELEASES REVISED TIMETABLE FOR 2027 GENERAL ELECTIONS Advertisement The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Elections. This is contained in the revised schedule of… pic.twitter.com/Xivzbevfrm — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) April 27, 2026

It added that female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities will pay only the Expression of Interest fee and 50 per cent of the Nomination fee for each position.

The APC directed that all payments be made into designated party accounts at Union Bank Plc (0239691733), UBA Plc (1025098328), and Zenith Bank Plc (1014008105).