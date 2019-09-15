Delta Govt Fixes Benin-Sapele, Asaba-Onitsha Roads

The Delta State government has commenced work on the rehabilitation of some dilapidated Federal Government roads in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this at an event, the government said on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to a series of tweets, Governor Okowa spoke at a thanksgiving service by the deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, in Effurun.

The governor noted that the state government had gotten approval from the Federal Government on Thursday last week to fix the roads.

He added that the stated government has since drafted contractors to the affected roads to commence rehabilitation works.

Governor Okowa stated specifically that work had already begun on the Benin-Sapele Road as well as the Asaba side of River Niger Bridge on the Asaba-Onitsha Highway.

He said measures were being put in place to also rehabilitate the Agbor-Abraka-Eku Road which noted was also in a deplorable state.

