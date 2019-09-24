Court Orders Release Of Sowore From DSS Custody

A Federal High Court has ordered the release of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered his release after hearing arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsels on Tuesday.

He gave the ruling on the ground that there was no order still in court.

However, the Judge ordered Sowore to deposit all his travel documents with the court in the next 48 hours.

The judge also ordered that his lawyer, Femi Falana, must present him whenever the court needs him.

Mr Sowore who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters had been detained for 45 days in the custody of the DSS after he was charged with seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.

The Federal Government, however, filed additional charges against him on Friday, September 20, a day before the 45-day detention was to elapse.