Man Allegedly Sets Wife Ablaze In Ondo

The life of a middle aged woman, Dorcas Daniyan has allegedly been cut short by her husband, who set her ablaze in the night in their house located within Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect, Mr Ojo Daniyan who is a welder was reported to have threatened to set his wife ablaze twice before the incident.

Channels Television gathered that on the fateful night, at about eleven O’clock, the neighbours were alerted by Mr Daniyan that their house was on fire.

One of the neighbours is said to have forced the door open and the woman who had already been burnt severely was brought out of the room.

READ ALSO: Modern Slavery: Police Rescue 300 ‘Tortured’ Persons In Kaduna

There are suggestions that the couple have been at loggerheads as a result of Dorcas’ decision to buy a piece of land without adding her husband’s name as co-owner.

The younger sister of the deceased, Bosede Richards and a neighbor, Kehinde Ajayi narrate their versions of how unfortunate incident happened to channels television.

According to Bosede, Mr Ojo had once reported the issue of the land to her, threatening to set his wife ablaze.

Kehinde Ajayi on the other hand disclosed that that Ojo brought some curtains into the house, adding that it was later discovered that underneath the curtains were plastic bottles containing petrol from where the fire started.

She added that the the burns on Dorcas’ body were severe and they lead to her death a few days later.

The spokesperson to the Ondo state police command, SP Femi Joseph speaking on the incident informed Channels Television that the suspect is being interrogated.

He said the suspect is claiming to be innocent, adding that his daughter had made some statements that linked him to the crime.

Late Dorcas Daniyan who is a mother of five, has since been buried, but the family is calling for justice and the police has promised to get to the root of the matter.