Armed Men Abduct Three Persons In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of three persons by armed men in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr David Misal, told Channels Television via telephone that the victims were kidnapped in Magami area of Jalingo in the early hours of Saturday.

He, however, noted that the police were already on the trail of the abductors and would do everything humanly possible to ensure that the kidnapped persons were rescued.

Narrating her ordeal, a wife to one of the victims, Chibugo Nweze, said her husband, Ekene, was sleeping when the abductors arrived in the home.

According to her, the assailants shot sporadically into the air to scare neighbours, broke their door, and left the house with her husband.

Chibugo added that the kidnappers order Ekene to dress up and follow them and carted away with some money they have in the house.

She also explained that shortly after taking her husband, the attackers pounced on her landlord Linus Ifekwueme and one Mr Emmanuel who live in the same compound with them.

The victim’s wife said the persons abducted were all Igbo businessmen resident in Magami.

She, however, noted that there has been no contact with the abductors to know their demands or the whereabouts of the victims.