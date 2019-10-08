Trump Calls Congressional Impeachment Probe ‘Kangaroo Court’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the decision to block a top diplomat from testifying in a congressional impeachment probe, calling the procedure a “Kangaroo Court.”

“He would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public,” Trump tweeted.

Trump was referring to the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who had been due to testify before Democratic lawmakers looking into allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate election opponent Joe Biden.