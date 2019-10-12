Advertisement

Ramos Sets Spain Record With 168th Cap

Updated October 12, 2019
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos jumps to control the ball during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Granada FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 5, 2019. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

 

Sergio Ramos broke the Spanish international appearances record on Saturday as he won his 168th cap against Norway to overtake Iker Casillas.

The Spain captain was named in the starting line-up in Oslo for the Euro 2020 qualifier by coach Robert Moreno, 14 years since making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over China.

The 33-year-old was part of the Spain sides which lifted the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 titles.

He took over the Spain captaincy in 2016 after goalkeeper Casillas’ final match.

The centre-back equalled Casillas’ mark of 167 games last month against the Faroe Islands.

Ramos is now only eight caps short of the European record held by Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon (176) and 16 adrift of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan’s world record of 184.

