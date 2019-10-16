Six Illegal Migrants Arrested In Ogun

Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Tuesday arrested six illegal migrants who were being smuggled by some Nigerians through Idiroko borders.

The two suspects who smuggled the migrants are reported to have been on the watch list of security agencies in Ogun State for trafficking of migrants into the country.

The comptroller of immigration, Mrs Doris Braimah who paraded the suspects at the office of the service in Abeokuta, the state capital, says the illegal migrants include four Mali indigenes and two Guineans.

“When you aid unknown people into your country, without even knowing their aim, it is a big risk. It is actually called security threat,” Braimah said while parading the suspected.

She explained that the two suspects would be arraigned, while the six foreign nationals would be repatriated to their countries.