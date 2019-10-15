Child Trafficking: Kano Govt Promises To Commence Investigation, Ensure Justice For Victims

The Kano State Government has promised to investigate the case of nine children who were kidnapped and trafficked from Kano to Anambra State.

The governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, on Tuesday.

He also gave an assurance that the arrested suspects would be prosecuted and punished accordingly if found guilty.

“Kidnapping is seriously abhorred and condemnable. What is more worrisome is the age of the victims, kids for that matter. My administration, Kano people and any right-thinking individual or groups of individuals, condemn this from all standpoints,” he said, adding that “no criminal will go scot-free”.

He further stated that the government will identify and invite the parents of the rescued children for further discussion while working with the security agencies to unearth similar cases.

“No stone will be unturned,” he stated.

“We are coming up with a powerful committee that will critically look at this disturbing scenario, with the view to seeing to the root cause and avert re-occurrence.

The children were rescued by the police in Kano State on Sunday.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, the victims had been trafficked from Kano to Onitsha, the Anambra state capital, over the last five years.