Soludo Orders Political Appointees To Hand Over

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has relieved all political appointees in his administration of their duties, directing them to hand over to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The directive comes a day after the governor’s second-term inauguration.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Nwabufo Nwankwo, the affected appointees are to complete the handover on or before the close of work on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, to relevant officials who will oversee affairs pending the formation of a new cabinet.

The circular also notified all first-term cabinet members to meet with the governor on Monday, March 23, 2026, by 10 a.m. at the ANSEC Chambers of the Light House, Awka.

READ ALSO: Soludo Sworn In For Second Term

Soludo was sworn in for a second term in office as the governor of the Southeastern state on Tuesday.

He took the oath during his inauguration, which was held at the newly renovated Alex Ekwueme Square in Akwa, the state capital.

Soludo was sworn in alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim.

In his address, the governor promised to do more for the people, citing progress made in the areas of security as some of the achievements of his government in the last four years.

“The debilitating one-sit-at-home is over, and our schools, markets, businesses, and public servants are back to work. Ndi Anambra says that ours is now the safest, or at least one of the safest states in Nigeria,” Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

A former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

His swearing-in came months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Soludo as the winner of the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.