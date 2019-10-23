Multiple Crash Causes Gridlock On Otedola Bridge

There are reports of a multiple-car crash on the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the south-west region of the country.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, is said to involve a containerised truck and several cars.

Channels Television gathered that the incident involved a high-capacity bus on the bridge inwards Berger while motorists on the other side of the road slowed down to observe what has happened.

This has caused heavy traffic on the road, a situation that has also left travellers on the section of the highway stranded.

Although details of the accident remain sketchy, the casualty figure is also yet to be ascertained.

The Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a series of tweets.

It also advised motorists to take alternative routes to their various destinations as emergency officials rescue the victims and clear the road.

Motorists on the other side of the road slow down to view the incident.

More updates coming shortly on this incident.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 — LASTMA (@followlastma) October 23, 2019

This accident involves a containerized truck, a pickup and a high capacity bus as well as several cars. Casualties still trapped in the pickup. The road is totally blocked for now. Emergency agencies are on ground.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision — LASTMA (@followlastma) October 23, 2019