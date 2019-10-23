Advertisement

Multiple Crash Causes Gridlock On Otedola Bridge

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated October 23, 2019
A photo showing the scene of the accident which occurred on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos State on October 23, 2019. Photo: Twitter- @followlastma

 

 

There are reports of a multiple-car crash on the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the south-west region of the country.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, is said to involve a containerised truck and several cars.

Channels Television gathered that the incident involved a high-capacity bus on the bridge inwards Berger while motorists on the other side of the road slowed down to observe what has happened.

This has caused heavy traffic on the road, a situation that has also left travellers on the section of the highway stranded.

Although details of the accident remain sketchy, the casualty figure is also yet to be ascertained.

The Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a series of tweets.

It also advised motorists to take alternative routes to their various destinations as emergency officials rescue the victims and clear the road.

Read the tweets below:



