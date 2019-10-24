Nigeria’s Super Eagles Drop One Spot On FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped by one spot on the latest FIFA world ranking.

According to the report published by the world’s football governing body on Thursday, the Eagles slipped to 35th spot in the month of October.

The team scored garnered 1,481 points as against 1482 points recorded in the month of September.

Despite the slight drop, Nigeria remain the third-best team in Africa behind leaders Senegal and Tunisia who sit 20th and 29th with 1,546 and 1,495 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, world leaders Belgium, France, and Brazil maintained their positions following the over 180 international matches played recently.

England, Uruguay, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Argentina, and Colombia complete the list of top-10 best teams in the football world.

Similarly, four teams Ukraine (22nd, up 3), Japan (28th, up 3), Turkey (32nd, up 4) and Russia (37th, up 5), recorded the most significant rises in the month of review.