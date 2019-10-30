We Are Waiting To Know How Supreme Court Arrived At Decision, Says Galadima

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesman for the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buba Galadima, has faulted the verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election outcome.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Galadima said his party is interested in knowing how the apex court arrived at its decision.

“We are waiting to hear the final analysis of how they arrived at that decision. And we as Nigerians have a cover under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whether it supports our view,” he said.

When asked to react on court judgments given against the PDP’s favour, Galadima noted that today’s development showed that the Nigerians were not happy with the ruling.

READ ALSO: 2019 Presidential Election: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal

He explained that if the highest court of the land had upturned the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire nation would have been filled with jubilation.

“If this judgment today had been that Buhari was removed from office, I’m sure that by now, there would have been fireworks all over this country.

“People would have been jubilating, pouring water on the streets and celebrating. But have you seen any individual who has demonstrated that he is happy with this judgment?” he asked.

His comments follow the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an appeal filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Buhari’s victory in the presidential election.

A 7-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit.