FG Vows To Address Ethno-Religious, Communal Clashes

The Federal Government says it is determined to address issues that fuel ethno-religious and communal clashes in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at a meeting of federal and states security administrators on Thursday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary of Special Services at the Office of the SGF, also spoke about the closure of the nation’s borders.

He also highlighted the measures being put in place to ensure that the coming governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States was peaceful and successful.

On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State decried that hardly would a month pass without one security challenge or the other.

He, however, noted that as his administration has engaged the service of local hunters to combat crime which he said has dented the image of the state.

The governor also appealed to the Federal Government to take steps in resolving the boundary issues between Taraba and Benue States, in line with the 1923-24 Boundary Demarcation.

The meeting which holds every two months in select states across the country is aimed at improving the security architecture of states and Nigeria in general.

Since the return of democratic rule in the country in 1999, Nigeria has recorded a number of ethno-religious and communal clashes.

These ugly incidents have led to the loss of many lives, displacement of persons and destruction of property worth billions of naira, with Taraba and Benue among the states affected most.

For participants at the meeting in Jalingo, the report which would be drafted at the end of the gathering would bring about workable solutions to the various crimes bedevilling Taraba and pave the way for peace.