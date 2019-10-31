First Lagos Governor, Mobolaji Johnson, Dies At 83

The first military governor of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (rtd), is dead.

The state government announced this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the post, the former governor died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 83.

The government prayed that the soul of late General Johnson rests in peace.

Born on February 9, 1936, Johnson became governor of Lagos State in May 1967 until he retired from the Nigerian Army in July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon (rtd).

