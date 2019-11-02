Advertisement

Suarez Injures Calf Ahead Of Prague Test

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2019
Levante’s Portuguese defender Ruben Vezo (L) vies with Barcelona’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on November 2, 2019. JOSE JORDAN / AFP

 

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez injured his right calf against Levante on Saturday and could miss Tuesday’s game at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League. 

Suarez had to be replaced by Carles Perez in the first half at the City of Valencia stadium.

“Luis Suarez felt discomfort in his right calf,” Barcelona confirmed. “After returning to Barcelona, he will undergo tests to diagnose the extent of the injury.”

AFP



More on Sports

Kovac Future In Doubt After Bayern’s Worst Loss Since 2009

Premier League: Wolves Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw

Mane Caps Liverpool Fightback, Man City Escape Against Saints

Barcelona Slip To Shock Defeat After Levante Goal Flurry

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement