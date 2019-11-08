Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Sneaking Into Lion’s Enclosure

Myah Autry a lady accused of sneaking into a lion’s enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in late September has been arrested.

This was disclosed in an announcement by the New York Police Department.

Accoding to a CNN report, Autry was arrested on Wednesday Night and charged with two counts of criminal trespass.

Autry is said to have shared videos of herself climbing over the wooden fence and approaching a lion within its enclosure.

Her video stirred various reactions, with many suggesting that she must have magical powers, in that she approached the big cat dauntlessly and lived to tell the story without even a scratch.

