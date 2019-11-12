DSS Disperses Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release

Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have dispersed protesters who stormed the headquarters of the service over the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters had stormed the DSS office on Tuesday morning but were met with resistance by the officials who then started shooting sporadically to disperse them.

Meanwhile, before they were dispersed, rights activist and leader of the protest, Deji Adeyanju, alleged that he was offered the sum of N1million by some persons to suspend the protest.

He displayed the cash, adding that the money was offered to him at gunpoint.

He, however, failed to disclose the identity of the persons.

See Photos Below.