BREAKING: Super Eagles Beat Squirrels Of Benin 2:1

Nigeria’s Super Eagles kick-started their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a winning note by beating the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1.

The squirrels drew first blood with Stephane Sessegnon’s 3rd minute goal, which stemmed from a flaw in the Nigerian defense line.

However, Victor Osimhen brought the Eagles back into the game which was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with an accurate kick from the penalty spot after Ola Aina was fowled in the box.

READ ALSO: FGC’s Dabana, Others Emerge Winners In Channels Track And Field Championship

The Eagles went on to claim the match through Samuel Kalu’s lovely solo effort, handing Nigeria the entire three points at the 63rd minute of the keenly contested Group L cracker.

Nigeria now leads the group, after other group contenders Sierra Leone and Lesotho pulled a 1:1 draw in their qualifier game.