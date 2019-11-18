FUTA Suspends Six Students Indefinitely For Assault

Authorities of the Federal University Of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State has indefinitely suspended six for assaulting a first-year female student.

The incident which was captured in a viral video showed the victim get beaten up and injured by her attackers in a private hostel.

Confirming the development to Channels Television, the Dean of Students’ Affairs of the University, Prof. Gbenga Onibi disclosed that since the video went viral, the authorities have been working to identify the attackers and achieved success through the cooperation of the students.

“It came as a shock and no one is happy about it, we saw the trending video and we were contacted; since then the university has been working to get all those involved.

“We were lucky enough while working on that and realised that the students were unease because they were not happy at the act. They tried to locate the assaulters; luckily we have been able to identify six of them, even the cameraman that shot the video.”

He added that the University has a zero-tolerance for such activities and the students have been immediately suspended.

“In FUTA, we have a zero-tolerance to this type of act, immediately we ensured that they were put on an indefinite suspension so that the panel will meet.

“It was so clear that a student was assaulted off-campus, asides that, these students know the implication of their actions.”

Efforts made by Channels TV to get the victim and her family speak did not succeed as they were said to have preferred to handle the case privately.