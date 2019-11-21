Kano Govt Continues To Recognise Emirs As First Class Despite Court Ruling

Despite a State High Court ruling which nullified the creation of four additional Emirates in Kano State, the State Government says it still recognizes the new Emirs as first-class monarchs in their respective kingdoms.

A communique issued by the state commissioner of information and internal affairs Muhammad Garba states that the Kano State Government will not fold its arms and concede to threats on constitutional power in the interest of the wellbeing of the people and general development of the state.

It further states that the Kano State government is studying the ruling of Kano High Court on the creation of four new Emirates in the state with a view to taking immediate appropriate action.

Malam Muhammad Garba regretted that “despite the constitutional power and authority conferred on the State Assembly on such progressive and important issue, the court rules otherwise.”

Malam Garba says despite the ruling, the government still recognizes them as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

Regarding protests which are ongoing across all four Emirates against the High Court ruling, the commissioner advised people to be calm and law-abiding even as further actions are awaited.