P&ID Deal: EFCC Re-Arraigns Two Britons

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned two Britons, James Nolan and Adam Quin, who are said to be at large.

Both men were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They are both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited.

The defendants were brought to the court for their alleged involvement in the controversial Process and Industrial Development Limited deal.

They were arraigned on 32 counts bordering on money laundering and tax evasion.

The EFCC alleged that both men were directors of two companies that failed to report to the anti-graft agency a single deposit of $125,000 into a local account.

They were also accused of failing to comply with local requirements to declare their activities to the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The charges relate to the 2010 contract with British Virgin Islands-based P&ID for a 20-year gas development deal.

Meanwhile, the court has continued with the cross-examination of the prosecution witness.