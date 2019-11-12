School Principal Killed, Another Injured In Taraba Ambush

One person has been killed by armed men at Tsukundi village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The council chairman, Mr Daniel Grace, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via telephone on Tuesday.

He identified the victim as Yusuf Yaro, the principal of the Government Secondary School in Tsukundi.

Grace explained that suspected members of a militia group ambushed Yaro and another man while they were travelling on a motorbike.

“The travellers left Tsukundi and headed for Wukari, the headquarters of Wukari Local Government Area before they were ambushed and, in the process, one person was killed and the other injured.

“They were actually riding on a motorcycle; the rider is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari,” he said.

The council chairman was shocked at the incident, stressing that he thought peace had finally returned to the area until the recent attack.

The Taraba State Police Command also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, two men on a motorcycle coming from Sukundi were attacked by yet to be identified armed men.

He also confirmed the casualty figure, stressing that the command has mobilised security operatives to the area for possible arrest of the assailants.