NPFL Matchday Five Produces Three Away Victories, 15 Goals

Plateau United, Rivers United and newly promoted Dakkada FC have recorded vital away victories in Matchday 5 of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Still relishing in their first league win, after beating Ifeanyi Ubah FC 1-0 on matchday 4 in Uyo, Dakkada FC travelled to Enugu to create a major upset.

Rangers have been struggling this season. With just one win (1-0 over Sunshine Stars on matchday one) from four matches and occupying an embarrassing position on the league table, the Flying Antelopes had nothing but victory on their minds when they filed out to take on Dakkada FC in Enugu.

When the action began, the troubles of Rangers was exposed to the people of Enugu. Eighteen minutes into the match, Femi Ajayi opened the scoring for the visitors. No one saw it coming but there was more come.

Just before the break, Isaac George doubled the lead for the visitors and the problems of Rangers and their fans at the stadium. The 2015/2016 league champions couldn’t do much to change the outcome of the match. It ended Rangers 0 Dakkada FC 2. Shocking!

League leaders, Plateau United continued their fine form to the season with a 1-3 victory over Delta Force in Asaba.

As early as six minutes into the match, Coach Abdul Maikaba’s team were already creating chances. Ibrahim Mustapha missed a clear chance to put the team ahead. He had just the goalkeeper to beat but couldn’t take the chance.

In the 36th minute, Plateau United paid for the missed chances when Delta Force was awarded a penalty. Kazie Eyinnaya stepped up to the spot and scored to give the home team the lead. That was the wake-up call for Plateau United and moments later, they levelled up after Uche Onwuasoanya benefited from a goalkeeping error.

In the second half, Plateau United turned up the heat. Michael Ibeh’s goal in the 72nd minute gave them the lead while Ibrahim Mustapha’s goal in extra time sealed the victory for the visitors at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The victory ensured Plateau United maintained their position at the top of the league table and still unbeaten. Their next match is against struggling Kano Pillars at the New Jos Stadium in Jos.