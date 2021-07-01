NPFL 21: Akwa United Consolidate Top Position, Dakkada FC Win Again

Akwa United have opened a 4-point lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in Uyo.

The crunch matchday 30 encounter had so much at stake for both sides. The Promise Keepers needed a win to consolidate on their top spot position while a win for the Solid Miners will shoot them to the top of the log.

For Akwa United, they were avoiding back-to-back defeats after their 18-game unbeaten run was ended by Katsina United on matchday 29 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina. Coming off a 2-1 victory over Rivers United in their last match in Lafia, Nasarawa United were beaming with confidence ahead of the clash with coach Kennedy Boboye’s team.

As expected, the match was tight with both sides being careful not to concede. In the 30th minute, Samuel Amadi, who is starting just for the third time this season, scored for the hosts. It was also Amadi’s first goal of the season.

The goal sparked more desire to score more and just before half-time, Marshal Johnson scored his first goal of the season to give Akwa United a 2-goal lead into the break.

The second half started with the visitors pushing to get back into the game. In a desperate search for a goal, in the 50th minute, Chinedu Ohanachom was booked for simulation. But their efforts were rewarded in the 76th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Hassan Adamu scored to pull one back for Nasarawa United but that was how far they could go in the match.

It was a crucial win for Akwa United, their 15th of the season, and strengthened their position at the top of the table with 56 points.

Despite the loss, Nasarawa United still retained their second position on the log and that’s because Kano Pillars lost 2-1 to MFM FC in Lagos. Though, the Solid Miners are tied on 52 points with Sai Masu Gida who are third. Rivers United climbed to 4th on the table after an impressive 3-1 victory over Plateau United in Port Harcourt.

Still in Uyo, in an early kick-off, Dakkada FC defeated Kwara United 2-0 to record their 13th win of the season. Just before half-time, Godwin Inamoto scored to ensure the hosts take the lead into the break. Five minutes to the end of regulation time, Emmanuel Charles scored the winner.

On matchday 29, The Chosen Ones got their third away win of the season, beating Abia Warriors 1-0 in Okigwe. Today’s victory means Dakkada FC are unbeaten in four matches and now third on the league table.

Matchday 30 of the Nigeria Professional Football League produced 25 goals. Katsina United recorded the only away win of the week with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Jigawa Golden Stars.

Nigeria Professional Football League

Matchday 30 Results

Thursday

Akwa United 2 Nasarawa United 1

Dakkada FC 2 Kwara United 0

Wednesday Results

Jigawa Golden Stars 0 Katsina United 1

Lobi Stars 3 Heartland FC 0

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3 Adamawa United 0

Rivers United 3 Plateau United 1

Rangers Int’l FC 2 Abia Warriors 1

MFM FC 2 Kano Pillars 1

Sunshine Stars 1 Wikki Tourists 0

Enyimba FC 1 Warri Wolves 1