UTME Exemption For NCE Candidates, Others Will Raise Tertiary Admissions To 1.5m – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has said that a recent reform exempting colleges of education, as well as non-technology agricultural courses in polytechnics and monotechnics, from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will increase admissions into tertiary institutions by about 1.5 million.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television Politics Today on Tuesday, the minister said the policy would double admission figures recorded in the past two years and create wider opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Guess what, this year alone, with the changes we are making through eliminating UTME requirements for college of education and UTME requirement for non-technology agricultural courses in our polytechnics and monotechnics would increase the number of people being admitted throughout tertiary institutions to about 1.5 million.

“That is literally doubling it from two years ago. This has created opportunities for young Nigerians,” Alausa said.

Alausa explained that one of the key reasons for exempting these categories of students from writing UTME is to support efforts aimed at improving food security in Nigeria.

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“The exemptions are for people going into colleges of education and people going to monotechnics or polytechnics to study non-technology agriculture courses and there is a reason for that. We need that to help food security in our country,” he said.

He also disclosed that the ministry plans to carry out a comprehensive curriculum modernisation for all agricultural courses across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

According to him, the goal of the reform is to update the curriculum to reflect modern agricultural practices and changes that have occurred over the past decade, including developments such as greenhouse farming.

“Hopefully by the end of this year, we will have a brand new agric curriculum that meets modern day standard,” he said.

The minister had announced the exemption of colleges of education and non-technology agricultural courses from UTME on Monday during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) 2026 policy meeting in Abuja.

Under the new guidelines, prospective students will be required to have at least four O-level credits in the school certificate examination to qualify for admission.

According to the minister, the policy is also aimed at easing the administrative burden on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and harnessing the positive orientation towards the teaching profession.