NPFL 21: Abia Warriors Win Big, Fans Trouble Halt Game In Akure

Godwin Obaje scored his fifth goal of the season in Abia Warriors 4-1 victory over Kano Pillars on matchday 15 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Obaje scored the first goal of the encounter as The Warriors continued their fine league form. Obioma Chukwuemeka doubled the lead in the 34 minute before Nyima Nwagua pulled one back for the visitors.

Chukwuemeka secured his brace in the second half. Fatai Abdullahi provided the assist. In the 83rd minute, Daniel Wotlai scored a beautiful goal from 25 yards out to wrap a fine performance for Coach Imama Amapakabo’s team. This is the fifth win of the campaign for The Warriors and they have gather 20 points so far.

In Akure, there was drama. Centre referee Joseph Ogabo could not continue with the game after half-time due to fans trouble. Referee Ogabo cited threat to life as major reason why the match was halted. The encounter was goalless at halftime The second half of the match will be played tomorrow by 8am.

In Makurdi, Austin Ogunye scored a brace as Lobi Stars held on to 3-2 victory over Plateau United.

The game stayed goalless at half-time, but when action commenced in the second half, Austin Achiv wasted no time in scoring the opener. Ogunye doubled the lead from the spot in the 57 minute and secured his brace in the 66th.

Muhammad Zulkifilu scored two late goals but it was too late to stop the Pride of Benue from recording their 6th win of the campaign.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC consolidated their league position with a 1-0 win over Katsina United. Christian Ekong’s goal in first half made the difference as the Chosen Ones secured their 7th win of the season and have gathered 23 points so far.

In Enugu, Rangers International FC had to dig deep to beat Adamawa United 1-0. The Flying Antelopes were almost out of ideas on how to tame the stubborn visitors until Chinonso Ezekwe’s goal broke the deadlock in the 85th minute. The victory also shot Coach Salisu Yusuf’s team to second on the table with 27 points.

In Ilorin, the match between Kwara United and Heartland ended goalless. Though, the Harmony Boys remain unbeaten at home this season, a win in this fixture would have strengthened their position at the top of the log. They still lead the standings but tied on 27 points with Rangers. The Naze Millionaires will definitely relish the vital away point.

In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Rivers United played a goalless draw while Wikki Tourists beat Warri Wolves 1-0 in Bauchi.

The match between Jigawa Golden Stars and Akwa United was postponed due to the accident The Promise Keepers experienced on their to Kaduna for the match while the match between MFM and Enyimba didn’t take place because of Enyimba’s continental engagement.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE