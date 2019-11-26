Advertisement

Next Phase Of Trump Impeachment Hearings Set For Dec 4

Channels Television  
Updated November 26, 2019

 

 

The House Judiciary Committee said Monday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump — inviting the US president and his lawyer to attend.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Democratic-controlled committee, said the first hearing would begin at 10:00 am (1500 GMT).

“The Committee looks foward to your participation in the impeachment inquiry as the Committee fulfills its constitutional duties,” Nadler said.

He said the purpose of the hearing was to determine whether the committee would recommend articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives.



More on World News

Firefighters Battle New Blaze In California

Over 20 Dead As Albania Hunts For Earthquake Survivors

UN Condemns Attacks On Civilians In DRCongo

Six Dead In Blasts In Iraqi Capital Amid Deadly Protests

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement