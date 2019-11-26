Next Phase Of Trump Impeachment Hearings Set For Dec 4

The House Judiciary Committee said Monday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump — inviting the US president and his lawyer to attend.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Democratic-controlled committee, said the first hearing would begin at 10:00 am (1500 GMT).

“The Committee looks foward to your participation in the impeachment inquiry as the Committee fulfills its constitutional duties,” Nadler said.

He said the purpose of the hearing was to determine whether the committee would recommend articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives.