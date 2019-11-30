Nigeria Curlers Continue Quest For 2022 Winter Olympics Qualification

Nigeria’s National Curling team, the Broomzilla, will renew their quest for qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, holding in China at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Greenacres, Scotland from Monday, December the 2nd to Saturday, December the 7th, 2019.

The Broomzilla will be competing in the Mixed Two Team Event with Tijani and Susana Cole Flying the Country’s Flag.

This is the second leg of the series of qualifications for China 2022 after a first leg which held in April earlier this year.

Nigeria will compete alongside Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, China, Chinese Taipei, Denmark, France, Germany, Guyana, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group D alongside Austria, Belarus, Korea, Netherlands, Slovakia and Lithuania.

The 28 teams are split into four groups, based on a WCF ranking established over the last 3 years.

Each group plays a round-robin and at the end of the round robins, there will be a ranking for 1st and 2nd position in each group.