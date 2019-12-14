Advertisement

Ribery Out For 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery

Updated December 14, 2019
Franck Ribery of ACF Fiorentina injured during the Italian championship Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Lecce on November 30, 2019 at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

 

French midfielder Franck Ribery will be sidelined for 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right ankle, his club Fiorentina confirmed on Saturday.

Ribery, 36, had to be helped off the pitch after a clash with Lecce midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis on November 30.

The veteran underwent joint stabilisation surgical treatment in Germany and it “succeeded perfectly,” the club said.

The former Bayern Munich player will return to Florence on Sunday, to begin physiotherapy treatment and in two weeks time the active work will begin.

“Ribery’s return to normal activity is expected in about 10 weeks,” the club added.

Fiorentina are on a run of four consecutive defeats and are struggling in 13th in the league, five points above the relegation zone.

