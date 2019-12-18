Buhari Appoints Sarki Auwalu As DPR ‘Substantive’ Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the appointment which runs for an initial term of four years.

Mr Adesina revealed that the appointment is due to Mr Auwalu’s driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

“The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

“Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN),” he added.