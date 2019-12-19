Advertisement

PHOTOS: Rowdy Scenes As NDLEA Recruits

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated December 19, 2019
Applicants gathered outside a center to write the NDLEA recruitment aptitude rest in Abuja, on Thursday. Photos: Sodiq Adelakun

 

On Thursday, hordes of applicants came out to write the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment aptitude test across the country.

But some of the scenes at a centre in Abuja, as captured by Channels TV’s Photo-Editor, Sodiq Adelakun, showed a lack of organisation and sanity.

The scenes bring to memory the shoddy preparations that led to the 2014 Nigeria Immigration recruitment tragedy.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, some 23.1 per cent of Nigerians are unemployed.

Here are some of the photos from the NDLEA recruitment centre in Abuja:



