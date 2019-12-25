Sowore, Dasuki: Ortom Lauds Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended Nigerians whose dogged clamour led to the release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, as well as former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

The Governor equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the release of Sowore and Col Dasuki in accordance with the rule of law.

He states that Nigeria which prides itself as the giant of Africa and beacon of democracy must, at all times, be seen as a champion of the rule of law and respecter of human rights.

The Governor stresses that countries that practice true democracy across the world obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of their citizens.

Wants a review of free entry for Africans policy

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has urged the Federal Government to review its decision to give all African travelers visas on arrival in the country with effect from January next year – meaning that Africans wishing to travel to Nigeria can freely do so whenever they desire.

The Benue State Governor says as popular as the policy may sound, it portends danger ahead as Nigeria will soon turn to a safe haven for persons with a questionable character such as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance.

He appeals to President Buhari to reconsider the decision in the overall interest of the nation.