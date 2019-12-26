Fintiri Promises To Make Adamawa Great Again

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has assured residents that the state would witness a better turn around during his administration.

He said despite the lean resources, the government would make sure that every nook and cranny of the state was provided with the needed development to uplift the standard of living of the people.

The governor made the remarks while flagging off the construction of township roads in Yola, the Adamawa State capital over N5 billion.

He described the flag off as historic and significant, considering the pathetic conditions and neglect which most communities across the state have suffered because of bad roads.

Governor Fintiri also promised to remain committed to actualising his vision and mission of making Adamawa great again.

The people of Bachure, a community within the state capital, have suffered over the years as a result of the bad road leading into the community.

Some of the residents narrated their experience and the difficulty they faced, a situation which informed the choice of the flag-off of 18.1-kilometre of roads in the metropolis.

In his welcome address earlier, the Commissioner for Works in Adamawa, Adamu Atiku, who accompanied the governor along with some members of the State Executive Council gave a breakdown of the project.

Only recently, the state government commenced the construction of 281 kilometres of rural roads in about 15 communities across the state.

The development, according to the government, will open up Adamawa as well as boost agricultural and expose the economic potentials of the state.