Army Resolves Land Dispute In Taraba

The Nigerian Army says it has resolved its age-long land dispute with residents of Serti in Gashaka local government area of Taraba State.

Speaking during the West African Social Activities Day on Friday in Taraba, Commanding Officer, 20 Model Battalion Serti, Sani Adamu, said the resolution was handled by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

At the same event, the traditional ruler of Gashaka Kingdom, Zubairu Hamman-Gabdo thanked Buratai “for his magnanimity” in resolving the dispute.

“I want to use this medium to inform the people of Gashaka that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai holds this community in high esteem,” Adamu said in his speech.

“And as such, the lingering problem that has been on for many years in this unit that was yet to be solved has just recently been solved with the permission granted by the Chief of Army Staff to let go of the encroached barrack land and for us to take possession of the compensated land that was given by the Gashaka Local Government Council in collaboration with the Gashaka Emirate Council.

“This information was sought just three days ago when I was with the Chief of Army Staff in Yola. And I find it necessary to put it on record on a day like this that we have both our royal fathers and also our mother in our presence. So to you people of Gashaka, I want to say a very big congratulations; and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”