Iran Cancels Soleimani Ceremony In Tehran After Huge Turnout In Second City

Updated January 5, 2020

 

Iran has cancelled a Tehran ceremony on Sunday night to honour slain general Qasem Soleimani due to an overwhelming turnout by mourners in second city Mashhad, the Revolutionary Guards said.

“Considering the glorious, intense and million-man presence of the revolutionary people of Mashhad in the ceremony to bid farewell to Islam and Iran’s great general Qasem Soleimani and since the program is still continuing… it is not possible to hold the event in Tehran,” the Guards said.

The statement called on people to attend a ceremony scheduled to take place at Tehran University on Monday.



