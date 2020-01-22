Coronavirus: FAAN Advises Passengers, Airport Users To Comply With Quarantine Procedures

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and airport users to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked at the nation’s airport.

The Airport Authority in a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu the General Manager, Corporate Affairs said this is aimed at preventing the Coronavirus epidemic which has killed six people in China from spreading to Nigeria.

“In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports.

“All the equipment and personnel used in combatting the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports.

“FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor the temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and if too high, they are pulled aside for observation,” the statement read in part.

Yakubu added that the deadly virus known as CORONAVIRUS broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have been infected.

The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to border countries like Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, has confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.