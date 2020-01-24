Re-Run Elections: Police Will Be Professional, Apolitical – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has given an assurance that police personnel deployed for the re-run elections would carry out their duties without prejudice.

He gave the assurance in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, ahead of the elections scheduled to hold on Saturday in 11 states.

“The Inspector-General of Police has reiterated that police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional and apolitical in the discharge of their responsibilities,” Mba said.

He added, “He (the IGP), therefore, enjoins politicians and candidates standing in for the elections as well as the electorates, to ensure strict conformity to the rule of law.”

The exercise will take place in 28 Federal and State Constituencies – covering one senatorial district, 12 House of Representatives, and 15 State Houses of Assembly.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto.

In view of this, the police boss ordered a comprehensive security arrangement for all offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the affected states.

He also ordered the Commissioners of Police in the state to put in place adequate security arrangements towards ensuring hitch-free elections and a level playing ground for all the candidates and parties in the elections.

Adamu also warned police personnel deployed to abide strictly by the laws guiding the conduct of officers on election duty.