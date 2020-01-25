We Have A Major Road Project Going On In Every State – Osinbajo

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has an ongoing major road project in all states across the country.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stated this while delivering a keynote address at a Christian gathering on Saturday in Lagos.

Outlining the contributions of the present administration in various sectors, he noted that the Federal Government’s interventions through the various reforms would yield greater results.

“Our focus in the last few years has been on investing in roads, rail, and power; we have a major road project going on in every state of the federation,” the vice president was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

He added, “Some of the road projects scheduled for substantial completion in 2020/2021 include the dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road, Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani Road, Nnewi-Oduma-Mpu (in Enugu)-Uburu (Ebonyi), Yenagoa-Okaki-Kolo-Nembe-Brass Road, Bodo-Bonny Road – with a bridge across the Opobo channel, the rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry expressway and, of course, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

Professor Osinbajo revealed that 19 other road projects measuring about 800 kilometres have been prioritised in 11 states across each of the six geo-political zones.

These projects, according to him, will be done by 10 local companies who have applied to join Dangote and NLNG in the Investment Tax Credit Scheme of the government which encourages private sector investments in infrastructure.

Benefits Of The Finance Act

The vice president also spoke about the new Finance Act, saying it was the government’s fiscal response to the issues of limited revenue sources and the need to improve the business environment, especially for small and medium businesses.

“The Act has two main purposes with extremely beneficial effects on the Nigerian economy. It addresses the issue of domestic revenue mobilisation on which Nigeria has often paraded quite a low record.

“However, even while achieving this objective for the public sector, the Finance Act is calibrated to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria and actively foster private sector growth,” he stated.

The event had in attendance the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and the National Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, among others.

Pastor Obayemi delivered a welcome message while Dr Adesina commended the present administration for the achievements recorded in the agricultural sector.

The AfDB president also noted that the efforts of the Federal Government have revolutionised agriculture in the country.