2020 Grammy Awards Key Winners
Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the “big four” prizes.
Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes — best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album, and best traditional R&B performance.
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”
Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, “Social Cues”
Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”
Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin'”
Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”
Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”
AFP
