Davido Joins Recording Academy As Grammys Voting Member

Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke has officially joined the Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member.

The Academy, which organises the prestigious Grammy Awards, announced his induction in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Recording Academy Voting Members are responsible for vetting entries, nominating, and ultimately selecting Grammy winners.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Davido will join Ravyn Lenae, Offset, Jessie Reyez, Zac Brown, Anne Akiko Meyers, Miles Minnick, Maya Elizabeth, Damien Sneed, Damaris, and Stewart Copeland as part of the academy for the 2026 Grammys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Other Nigerian Voting Members include songwriter Tito Da Fire, rapper and Big Brother Naija winner Laycon, music executive Bizzle Osikoya, and singers Oxlade and Praiz, who were admitted in 2022.

To qualify, applicants must be active performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, or creators currently working in the recording industry.

READ ALSO: ‘Congrats Queen’, Davido Celebrates Tems On Grammy Win

They must hold credits on at least six commercially released tracks within the past five years.

Candidates must also show active industry engagement, pay annual dues, and maintain good standing with the Academy.

Applications undergo evaluation by a diverse panel of professionals across genres before final approval by the Board of Trustees.

Davido Reaction

Speaking on his selection, the “Timeless” hitmaker expressed excitement about contributing to the Grammy voting process.

“Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard and participating in the Grammy Award process is a game-changer.

“I’ve learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on each award season. I’m honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting,” the “Unavailable” crooner said.

The Recording Academy added, “Voting members: review the ballot, listen and vote early, starting October 3.”

Davido has earned four Grammy nominations, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 and one in 2025.

He was nominated for Best African Music Performance in 2025 alongside Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Tems, Asake, and Wizkid.

His collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay also made the list, but Tems edged them out to win.

Despite multiple nominations, Davido has yet to secure a Grammy win.